After moving to the UK with her husband, Mohammad Jesry, Fatima believed that opening her own pharmacy was “far-fetched” and “impossible”, but has since defied the odds.

Talking about moving to the UK, Fatima said: “We left Syria so that my husband could complete his Orthopaedic training. I was a mother to my son and pregnant with my daughter at the time.

“I knew only a few words of English and did not complete my secondary school education in Syria, so my dream of owning a pharmacy was far-fetched and seemed impossible.”

Fatima Fakech outside Advanced Care Pharmacy, which is based at Cleckheaton Bus Station on Dewsbury Road.

Knowing that she wanted to fulfil her dream, Fatima began her education in the UK at the age of 19, completing her pre-GCSEs and GCSEs. Following this she completed her A-levels whilst looking after her three children, achieving AAB.

In 2009 Fatima was accepted into Huddersfield University to study Pharmacy, graduating in 2014 with a master’s degree. She then went on to study for a Diploma in clinical pharmacy and prescribing at Bradford University. This was followed by further study at the University of Leeds.

Now, 22 years after arriving in the UK, Fatima has achieved her lifelong dream after opening Advanced Care Pharmacy at Cleckheaton Bus Station on Dewsbury Road Yesterday (March 20), all whilst currently studying a doctoral degree (PhD) in Diabetes at the University of Huddersfield.

Following the pharmacy's official open day on Thursday, March 16, Fatima said: “This has been my dream, to open my own pharmacy and look after the community.

The pharmacy's official open day took place on Thursday, March 16.

“However, this Pharmacy is not only fulfilling my lifelong dream, but will also bring a great deal of goodness to the community.

“My years of experience working both as an advanced clinical practitioner in GP surgeries and as a community pharmacist with Boots will provide me with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide the local community with an outstanding service.

“Cleckheaton is an area which does not have access to an online pharmacy and local patients often complain of medication supply issues.

“Advanced Care Pharmacy will tackle these issues head on by offering free 24/7 delivery service of any medication - with same day delivery/collection of acute medications such as antibiotics - and we have a unique service of booking telephone consultations with an experienced advanced pharmacist practitioner.

Fatima Fakech, her husband Mohammad Jesry and their three children.

“Family life is of the up-most importance to me. I have three lovely children whom I’ve done all I can to ensure they have the loving upbringing they deserve while also encouraging them to aim high.

“The open day was a good opportunity for the community to come and have a look at what services we offer. Thank you to everyone that came.”

The online pharmacy utilises a space - which was formerly a convenience store - that has been derelict since 2015.

Paul Barnett, head of Lambert Smith Hampton’s (LSH), the letting agents for the property, said: “This development is a great example of breathing life into space at bus stations generating revenue and providing an online prescription delivery and in person appointment service to the local community. Furthermore, Fatima will only be employing local people.

“It has been a pleasure dealing with Mr Jesry and Fatima and on behalf of LSH, I too wish this exciting venture every success.”

Speaking at the open day event, Fatima’s husband, Mr Jesry, said: “I can't describe how proud I am today (Thursday), especially after witnessing Fatima’s every step towards this moment.

“Fatima is a very hardworking and caring person, who proves everyday that she is better than the day before. She has proven she can overcome all obstacles.”

Professor Gill Hawksworth, from Huddersfield university, added: “Fatima has worked so hard for so many years and we are so proud of her at Huddersfield University.

“She is well-loved by all her patients and she is such a fantastic pharmacist, but most importantly she cares.

“We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Advanced Care Pharmacy is based at Cleckheaton Bus Station on Dewsbury Road and is open 8.30am until 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday.