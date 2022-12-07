A 'lifetime opportunity' for young disabled people as they intern at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Earlier this year, the sixth Project SEARCH cohort started their internship at Trust, which covers hospitals in Dewsbury, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Following its launch in 2017, the project has helped hundreds of young people with learning disabilities, between the ages of 17 and 25, gain the skills they need to get meaningful paid jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their time on the programme, the interns completed a series of rotations in a variety of departments such as Healthcare, Recruitment, Domestics, and the Infusion Unit. They are matched to their placements by talent, ability and interests.

The sixth Project SEARCH cohort started their internship at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust earlier this year.

Interns received support from an on-site job coach and tutor who also helped them develop an employability plan and CV.

Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is actively building a work environment that’s inclusive as well as diverse and we recognise the importance of our workforce reflecting the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Far too often people with disabilities are overlooked and this creates inequalities within our workforce that then has a wider adverse impact. I am committed to supporting young people with learning disabilities to get the best start possible in the world of employment.

“In previous years following hard work and graduating from the course, many Project SEARCH interns have secured permanent employment at the Trust. I look forward to seeing these young people progress into fulfilling careers of their choice at the end of the programme.”