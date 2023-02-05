Zarach is a charity that delivers beds and basics to families in need and was originally started by assistant head teacher Bex Wilson in Leeds.

In 2022 the charity opened a hub in Dewsbury - which is based at Elim Church on Wellington Street - to enable them to grow their network of schools who refer families, reaching more children suffering from bed poverty.

Amy Green, volunteer coordinator and schools engagement lead at Zarach explained: “Children who experience prolonged sleep deprivation are at an immediate disadvantage in the classroom. Often late, unable to concentrate or retain information, they are far less likely to be successful in their education.

Zarach are looking for ‘passionate’ volunteers to join the team.

“Zarach has delivered more than 80 beds in Dewsbury, and our referral numbers continue to grow. As we grow, and raise awareness in Kirklees, we’re looking for volunteers who are passionate about helping children, and helping to break the cycle of poverty by giving them an equal chance at their education.”

Becky Bracey, volunteer services lead at third sector leaders added: “We are always happy to support charities who are making a difference in our local communities.

“Zarach not only delivers bed frames and mattresses but also pillows, bedding, pyjamas and even a toothbrush.

“Volunteering as a delivery hand with Zarach is a very flexible role and also a great way to boost your CV and improve your confidence.”

Volunteers will deliver beds to children in need across the district.

Currently Zarach are looking for people who can help with their deliveries and driving their van. They will also have roles in the future, such as supporting with fundraising.

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact the volunteering service by emailing [email protected] Alternatively, call 01484 519053 or 07776588691.