Pupils from a Batley school have been told background is no bar to a legal career when they met judges and took part in mock trials at a Manchester court.

Pupils from Cambridge Street School in the town joined hundreds of other schoolchildren from Manchester, Oldham and Rochdale in a visit to Manchester Crown Court on Minshull Street to conduct trials based on real cases of knife crime, hate crime, cyberbullying and charges faced by Victorian children.

In an event run jointly with the National Justice Museum, around 270 pupils aged nine to 18 played the roles of defendant, witness, prosecutor, judge and jury, with some wearing real courtroom wigs and gowns.

HHJ Matthew Corbett-Jones and HHJ Maurice Greene, along with eight other Crown Court, Family Court and Tribunal judges, also spoke to the pupils about their roles, the justice system and the rule of law.

The National Justice Museum runs mock trials at its base in Nottingham, the Royal Courts of Justice in London and across the northwest but began staging them in real courtrooms after District Tribunal Judge (DTJ) Mark Angus and Senior Circuit Judge Philip Glen, who sits in the southwest, got involved.

Judge Angus told how watching hearings at Minshull Street in his twenties inspired him to study at night school for a legal career, saying he hoped pupils who took part in the mock trials would follow in his footsteps.

He said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the students to visit such an amazing court venue, meet judges from the criminal and family courts and tribunals, and experience what it is like being part of a trial.

“I started my career in the same building sitting behind counsel watching them participate in trials. I was fascinated to watch them work, and it inspired me to go to night school and obtain my law degree and solicitor’s qualifications.

“The students who attended this event all now know that a career in law is achievable for them. Hopefully now they have had a taste of what it’s like, they will be inspired to follow this path.”

Gill Brailey, Director of Learning at the National Justice Museum, said: “These sessions let young people really experience what justice is and how it is achieved.

“They have to go through security in real court buildings, where they know real legal professionals are working, and then dress up in real wigs and gowns in a real courtroom and carry out trials based on cases that actually happened.

“They find it hugely inspiring to meet the judges and hear them talk about their work, too. It’s a great way for them to learn about citizenship and the importance of the rule of law.”

Pupils were also told about careers in HM Courts and Tribunals Service and the many different apprenticeships it offers.

The judiciary is involved in other outreach work aimed at young people, including through its Schools Engagement Programme, in which judges and magistrates visit schools.