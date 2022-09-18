Yorkshire children’s charity appeals for volunteers to revamp Heckmondwike college's common space
A children's charity is urging north Kirklees residents to help support students at a Heckmondwike college in revamping their common area space.
The Yorkshire Children's Charity, which supports children across the district and surrounding areas, is seeking volunteers to help spruce up the common space area at the Brian Jackson College, which has become run-down.
The four day project, which will take place in October, will involve ‘prepping’ the area to be decorated, painting and moving furniture.
Lucy Martin, volunteering development officer at the YCC, said: “The common area at the college in Heckmondwike is the students' space to relax and catch up on work.
“There is a pool table and things in there but the general state of the area is really run down to be honest, we just haven't had the funding to be able to revamp it and make it as fresh and as nice as it could be.
“We thought, why not get some volunteers involved, just to revamp it and make it a more calming, refreshed space.
“A Lot of the students don’t have the best time at home so it is really important that we do have this clean and bright space where the students can be productive - they deserve it for sure.
“We have managed to get some equipment and paint donated from Dulex which is fab, so we have all the paint, brushes and rollers.
“We are really grateful for anybody who wants to get involved. There will be light refreshments provided.”
Brian Jackson College supports pupils with social, emotional and mental health difficulties based in Heckmondwike and Huddersfield.
The college aims to inspire all pupils to be motivated and successful citizens, equipped to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. They are extremely proud of the work that they do and the outcomes they achieve for young people in Kirklees and surrounding areas.
The charity is looking for 8-9 volunteers a day to support the project between October 24 and October 27, from 10am until 3.30pm. Appropriate clothing must be worn.
For more information about the project or to register your interest, contact Lucy Martin on 07849 398829 or email [email protected]