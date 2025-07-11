More than 60 thousand young people across Yorkshire will soon be gearing up for a major life transition - entering a new world of class timetables and exams.

There are now mere weeks to go before the end of the 2024/25 school year, which will end around July 23 in most council areas. After the six-week summer holidays, children will return to class in early September for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year.

For the thousands of primary school leavers, this will mean starting at a brand new secondary secondary school. Here, they’ll hopefully earn important skills and qualifications as they forge a path for life beyond school. But to reach their full potential, children need a school environment that works well for who they are as a person.

That’s why we’re revisiting the best performing state-funded secondary schools across all of Yorkshire’s council areas, based on our own personal ‘gold standard’. This is firstly based on is each school’s Progress 8 score for the most recently-available exam season (currently 2023/24) - a Government metric based which shows how quickly students are progressing compared to their peers, from leaving primary school to when they take their GCSEs.

We’ve only included schools with a score above 0.6 - considered a high ‘well above average’. It is worth noting that each school’s performance data has now been finalised, so results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

On top of that, we’ve also made sure each school on the list had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These inspections are in the midst of an overhaul, but we’ve restricted our list to those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards.

Here are the 22 schools across North, West, South and East Yorkshire that made the cut:

1 . Mercia School At the top of the list is this incredibly high-performing secondary academy and sixth form in Sheffield, known for its high expectations of pupil behaviour. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 2.07 - not only placing it in the top 'well above average' band, but making it one of the entire country's highest achievers.

2 . St Francis Xavier School Next up is St Francis Xavier School, an ecumenical secondary academy in Richmond, North Yorkshire. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be 'outstanding' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a very strong Progress 8 score of 1.01 - also considered 'well above average'.

3 . Heckmondwike Grammar School This is a selective secondary academy and sixth form in Heckmondwike, in the Kirklees borough. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a fantastic Progress 8 score of 1 - placing it in the 'well above average' band.