Team GB superstar Jaydon Paddock visited Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School on Thursday, April 20, where he delivered assemblies before hosting an inspirational workshop and timed fitness routines to help raise money for the Sport For Champions charity.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We were really pleased to support this charity, which does lots of great work to help young athletes across the country, both in terms of the development of their skills and in spreading enthusiasm and inspiring future athletes.

“Jaydon delivered fantastic assemblies where we heard all about how he started out as a keen gymnast at five years old, how he fell in love with tumbling at age seven and then honed his skills over the years.

“He shared his experiences of tumbling in national and international competitions, both independently and as part of Team GB, and showed us the medals he has won so far.

“He wowed us with videos of his routines and then performed somersaults and backflips for us - one of which he did over a teacher! We were able to ask lots of questions, and left the assemblies feeling very inspired!”

For more on Sports For Champions, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/crossleyfieldsjuniorschool