World Book Day 2023: 27 brilliant photos of your children dressed up to celebrate

From Gangsta Granny to Super Mario and Stickman to Prince Harry - this year parents have gone all out to dress their little ones up in fabulous and creative outfits for World Book Day.

World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading - and what a fun way to do it.

We asked Reporter readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters and, as always, they did not disappoint!

So many have been shared with us, we wish we could feature them all.

Well done parents for your amazing efforts and kids, you all look brilliant!

