As part of plans to deliver free breakfast clubs in all primary schools, the government has selected over 700 schools to take part in its breakfast clubs early adopter’s scheme.

The scheme will inform the government how best to implement the breakfast clubs ahead of a national rollout, with participating schools getting early access to government funding from the first day of the summer term.

In Kirklees, seven schools have been selected, and three in the Wakefield area.

Click through the list to find out which schools are taking part.

1 . Batley Grammar School The co-educational free school is located on Carlinghow Hill in Batley and is one of seven schools in Kirklees to be part of the Government's breakfast clubs early adopters scheme. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . North Featherstone Junior and Infants School The primary school is located on Gordon Street in Featherstone and is one of three schools in the Wakefield local authority to be part of the breakfast clubs early adopters scheme. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . St Joseph's Primary Catholic Academy The primary school is located on Healds Road in Dewsbury, and has been selected for the breakfast clubs early adopters scheme. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Cherry Tree Academy The primary school is located on Cobbler's Lane in Pontefract and is another school in the Wakefield area to be selected for the breakfast clubs early adopters scheme. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales