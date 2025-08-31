Where was Educating Yorkshire filmed? The school where the Channel 4 show returned to after ten years
The school that is the focal point of the series is Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, located on Valley Drive.
The new series picks up more than a decade on from its previous award-winning outing.
Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school.
A synopsis for the first episode reads: “English teacher Mr Burton is now in charge, taking up the first headteacher position of his career.
"A new pupil recently diagnosed with Tourette's must learn to navigate secondary school life, while assistant head Mrs Delaney-Hudson investigates a case of disruptive behaviour”
Educating Yorkshire airs weekly on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4.