Where was Educating Yorkshire filmed? The school where the Channel 4 show returned to after ten years

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Aug 2025, 19:55 BST
Educating Yorkshire has returned to our screens – but where is the school featured in the documentary?

The Channel 4 series follows life at a secondary school in West Yorkshire.

The school that is the focal point of the series is Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, located on Valley Drive.

Thornhill Community Academy, Dewsbury.placeholder image
Thornhill Community Academy, Dewsbury.

The new series picks up more than a decade on from its previous award-winning outing.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school.

A synopsis for the first episode reads: “English teacher Mr Burton is now in charge, taking up the first headteacher position of his career.

"A new pupil recently diagnosed with Tourette's must learn to navigate secondary school life, while assistant head Mrs Delaney-Hudson investigates a case of disruptive behaviour”

Educating Yorkshire airs weekly on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4.

