While summer start dates vary a little across the region, the holiday end date remains the same 📅

The six-week summer break is almost upon us

But the exact date the holidays begin can vary based on where you live, or even by individual schools

Councils generally have recommended term dates local schools will follow

Across Yorkshire, these dates are pretty consistent - with a few small differences

Schoolchildren can breathe a sigh of relief – the end of the school year is almost upon us.

The summer holidays are set to arrive across much of England this coming week, if they haven’t already. After the six week break, pupils will return to the classroom for the start of the brand new, 2025/26 school year.

Although school term dates generally follow a similar pattern across the country, they can vary slightly depending on where you live, with each local authority setting its own recommended dates for schools in that area. Individual schools, especially academy and faith schools, may also have slightly different dates again – meaning parents also risk getting caught out if they don’t check with their child's school directly.

Across Yorkshire, there is a little variation in each council area’s recommended summer holiday start dates which may be worth taking note of. Here are the days – by council area – that the current term will likely end for most local schools, as well as when the new school year will begin:

Across Yorkshire, the exact date the summer holidays begin varies a little | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

When the summer holidays begin and end in each of Yorkshire council areas

North Yorkshire

City of York Council: Summer holidays begin on Wednesday, July 23 - new school year begins Monday, September 1

South Yorkshire

Barnsley Council: Summer holidays begin on Wednesday, July 23 - new school year begins Monday, September 1

East Yorkshire

East Riding of Yorkshire Council: Summer holidays begin on Wednesday, July 23 - new school year begins Monday, September 1

West Yorkshire

Bradford Council: Rather than having a set list of recommended term dates, Bradford Council has an online schools directory parents can use to find exact dates for their child’s school. You can find this online here.

