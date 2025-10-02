St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy will be opening its Oxford Road doors from 9.30am on Saturday, October 4.

A “welcoming and rapidly improving” Dewsbury high school is inviting the parents of current Year 6 pupils and prospective sixth form students to an open day this weekend.

Visitors will have the chance to take a look around the school and speak with staff and pupils.

A spokesperson for the school, which recently celebrated being officially recognised as a ‘good’ Ofsted-rated school in three areas, said:

“St John Fisher is celebrating a milestone that reflects not merely a destination, but the direction of travel: upward, determined, and unstoppable.

“Ofsted’s verdict was clear - this is a school on a journey of “rapid improvement.” That pace, that ambition, is set to restore confidence in the local community and reverse public perceptions.

“Since the previous ‘inadequate’ judgement in 2022, pupils’ behaviour has been completely transformed. Inspectors praised the polite and respectful pupils, the calm atmosphere, and the school’s strengthened approach to attendance and learning.

“The transformation isn’t just visible; it’s visceral. As a visitor, you don’t just see the change - you feel it. It’s in the way pupils greet you, the quiet confidence in classrooms, the pride in staff voices.

“And the improvements are now impacting on results, as this summer saw some of the best results in the school’s history. A 100 per cent pass rate at A Level, and record GCSE results have ensured St John Fisher is one of the most improved schools in Kirklees and in the Diocese of Leeds.

“The sixth-form provision has undergone a rewarding transformation, ensuring pupils no longer need to travel beyond Dewsbury for exceptional post-16 education.

“High-quality teaching and inspiring role models now define this renewed offering.”

St John Fisher’s open day is this Saturday, October 4, from 9.30am. People can also contact the school and book a personal tour of the site during the school day with the Headteacher.