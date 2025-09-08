This week’s episode of Educating Yorkshire, the second of the new series, focused on Year 7 pupil Tremaine who has struggled to adapt to the transition from primary to secondary school. Photo credit:Tom Martin / Channel 4

The second series of the hit Channel 4 TV show Educating Yorkshire continued last night (Sunday), with Thornhill Community Academy’s headteacher, Matthew Burton, showing his inspirational side yet again.

This week’s episode, the second of the new series, focused on Year 7 pupil Tremaine who has struggled to adapt to the transition from primary to secondary school - with the youngster entering Thornhill with a reading age of five.

The cameras showed the 11-year-old upset and storming out of classrooms before claiming that ‘nobody wants him’ at the school. However, Mr Burton, as well as student manager Miss Nurse, was on hand to calm him down.

The caring headteacher, famed for helping a student with a stammer in the previous series, said during the episode:

The school's headteacher Mr Burton was seen helping Tremaine. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

“It’s frustrating to see the inequality in the system. I think post-pandemic there’s a greater division of those children who can read and those who really struggle to read at secondary level. The children who needed support have fallen through the cracks.

“He knows we are here for him. It’s our job to build him up and help him to become the man he’s going to be in a few years’ time.”

Viewers took to social media site, X, to comment on the emotional scenes.

One said: “Aww I loved that soo much.”

Year 10's Casey-Lee also starred in this week's episode. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

Another said: “Tremaine is knuckling down. I’m so proud of him. Long may it continue.”

Another added: “His smile says it all!”

Praising the headteacher, one viewer came up with a suggestion: “We need to clone Mr Burton.”

Someone who used to work in education said: “Just like with Riley last week, I like to look beyond the behaviour. There’s usually a reason behind it. When I worked in a primary school there was a young lad who always came in without having had breakfast. Had a major impact on his behaviour.”

Another one said: “This show is perfect Sunday viewing.”

The episode also shone a light on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how some children may be using it to help them complete their homework.

One viewer said: “Really difficult for teachers when pupils are using artificial intelligence.”

The second series of Educating Yorkshire, filmed at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Academy, continues next Sunday, September 14, at 8pm.