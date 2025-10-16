Fairfield School in Batley has been recognised by the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award after their commitment to help the local community.

A special school in Batley has been recognised by the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award after their commitment to help the local community.

Over 1,000 schools across the UK signed up to the programme - committing to placing social action and charity work at the heart of their education - and Fairfield School, on White Lee Road, was named the regional winner for Yorkshire, as well as the overall all-through school winner.

SuperKind’s aim is to encourage schools to integrate social action and philanthropy into the wider curriculum and, throughout the school year, the pupils at Fairfield recorded a total of 1,363 social actions, tackling issues such as helping in the community and organising events.

Their efforts included supporting St James Church in Heckmondwike through fundraising activities, participating in local litter-picking campaigns to help keep Heckmondwike town clean, and working to improve their own behaviour. In addition, they played a key role in organising school events and offering support to both staff and fellow students, showcasing leadership, responsibility, and community spirit.

Clare Blackburn, headteacher at Fairfield School, said: “I am really proud of our achievement in gaining this award. Being a part of the community is hugely important for us and it’s where our students learn many vital life skills.

“We are very grateful for this recognition of our school’s commitment to organising and participating in events, and to making our community more inclusive every day.

“Well done to our fantastic students and staff.”

SuperKind’s Social Impact School Award runs each academic year with the organisation’s mission to educate, inspire and empower the next generation to make a difference in the world.

Keren Mitchell, co-founder of SuperKind said: “We’re thrilled to award Fairfield School with SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award which recognises their efforts throughout the school year to carry out social actions close to their heart.

“We want schools to be able to encourage children to see themselves as changemakers, no matter their age. By giving them the tools, support, and confidence to take action, we can help them realise that their voices can have a real, lasting impact on the world around them.

“It’s been a great year and we’re looking forward to welcoming more schools to join the programme in September. We can’t wait to see what social actions next year’s young changemakers will bring to life.”

For more information on the SuperKind Social Impact School Award, visit: https://superkind.org/social-impact-schools-award