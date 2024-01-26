Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dale House Independent School and Nursery in Carlinghow was a private setting for up to 120 children aged between two and 11 after being established by Andrew and Sarah Fletcher in 1999.

The school, which occupied a former Edwardian Sunday School that was originally built for the St. John’s Church congregation in 1907, was ranked by the Sunday Times as one of the top 50 Preparatory Schools in England in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after over 24 years of service to the local community and having battled with a serious illness, the couple decided it was time for Andrew to step back from his bursar’s role and for Sarah, who was also the headmistress, to retire to help look after him.

Dale House Independent School and Nursery in Batley, which closed its doors at the end of 2023, has been sold to children’s services provider, Polaris Community.

And a sale has been agreed with Polaris Community, a children’s services provider based in Bromsgrove.

Loren Cahill, Project Manager for Polaris Community, said: “We’re thrilled with the acquisition of Dale House School in Batley.

“With this remarkable space, we are poised to provide the best outcomes for young people, offering a nurturing, supportive and empowering environment to learn, grow, and thrive.

The school was a private setting for up to 120 children aged between two and 11 after being established by Andrew and Sarah Fletcher in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot wait to open the doors to this school and witness the positive impact we will undoubtedly make in the lives of these promising young individuals.”

Andrew and Sarah said: “It was very sad to see such a lovely and successful school close, but we are delighted that it will remain as a school, providing desperately needed specialist services for the children in Kirklees.”

The sale of Dale House, which was sold for an undisclosed price, was overseen by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

Vicky Marsland, Associate Director of Childcare and Education at the firm, said: “I was very excited to take on this project when I originally met Andrew and Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was extremely difficult for Andrew and Sarah to decide to sell with vacant possession but, ultimately, they had to make a decision that allowed them to move on to the next chapter of their lives. It’s been a pleasure working with them and I wish them both a very well-deserved retirement, being able to spend more time with their family and friends.