Upper Batley High School was named National Secondary School of the Year 2024-25 at an event at the Royal Society in London.

Modeshift STARS is a national accreditation programme for schools who want to improve learner health and wellbeing through active and sustainable travel. It can also help to directly impact and improve the environment around schools with benefits for the wider community.

The annual National School Travel Awards ceremony recognises schools that have demonstrated excellence in growing levels of walking, wheeling and other forms of sustainable and active travel within their school community. Students at the Blenheim Drive-based school pitched their manifesto to gain the accreditation of National School of the Year at the event with Simon Lightwood, the Minister for Local Transport, presenting them with the honour.

Lisa Woods, a Geography teacher who led the project at the school said: “It was an amazing experience for our learners and a fantastic result, which is truly deserved.

“They have worked really hard on the travel plan, speedwatch and air quality programmes, which they demonstrated through their presentation as well as showcasing their future plans.”

The Upper Batley Modeshift team have made great strides to progress sustainability and road safety through collaboration with other pupils and staff, as well as the local community.

The school has partnered with Kirklees Council to monitor traffic and raise awareness of sustainable travel options, which has resulted in a reduction in car use, improved air quality and a stronger commitment to active travel and environmental responsibility across the school.

Sam Vickers, CEO of the Batley Multi-Academy Trust which the school is part of said: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement. It is fantastic that this work from our innovative learners has been recognised on a national scale.

“It supports both the Trust Sustainability Strategy and our mission to be the Trust at the heart of the Batley community.

“Well done to the learners, and to Upper Batley High School on achieving this prestigious award.”

Aman Singh Kang, Headteacher at Upper Batley High School, added: “We are very proud of their achievements with this work overall, as well as winning this prestigious award.”