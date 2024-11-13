BG6 College, part of Batley Girls’ High School and Batley Multi Academy Trust, will be welcoming future post-16 learners from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, November 14. Pictured is Laura Dixon, right, Director of BG6 and Assistant Head at Batley Girls’ High School.

A Batley sixth form college is opening its doors to prospective students tomorrow evening (Thursday).

BG6 College, part of Batley Girls’ High School and Batley Multi Academy Trust, will be welcoming future post-16 learners from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, November 14.

The open evening will provide an opportunity for students to see the setting’s facilities and to meet the BG6 staff team, as well as subject leaders.

In 2024, the college said that every learner who applied to university progressed to their top two aims, with a significant increase of learners accessing Russell Group universities to study a range of courses including Maths, Accountancy, Orthoptics, Economics, Psychology, and English Literature.

Laura Dixon, Director of BG6 and Assistant Head at Batley Girls’ High School, said:

“I am extremely proud of what our Year 13 achieved last year, and I have high hopes for this year’s Year 13.

“September 2024 has seen our largest intake to date to Year 12, with 120 learners.

“Our learners are positive and engaged and truly embody our values of generosity, resilience, openness and wonder.”

She added: “We have high expectations for what our current Year 13 will go on to achieve.

“Some have already had UCAS offers, which means they will have options for their future educational journeys, which are already looking extremely bright.”

For the 2025 intake, pathways are being introduced to bridge Level 2 to Level 3 for Medical Sciences, Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work; and Education, Law and Arts.

Staff will be on hand at the open evening to talk to interested learners, along with parents/carers, about the variety of options and what would best suit them.

Gary Kibble, Heateacher at Batley Girls’ High School said:

“We are proud to be able to offer girls-only post-16 provision, which is highly-valued within our community, and we are constantly adapting our courses to suit the needs and interests of those who wish to join us.

“Being able to provide clear pathways for different routes to specific professions is important to give BG6 learners the support they need, and this also reinforces our vision of every opportunity for excellence, for all our learners at Batley Girls’ and BG6.”

The BG6 College open evening takes place at its Windmill Lane site on Thursday, November 14, at between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Applications are now open: www.bg6college.co.uk/apply-to-bg6