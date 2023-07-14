News you can trust since 1858
‘Very special’ Peace Gardens launches at Batley Carr school

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater MP joined pupils and staff for the launch of a ‘very special’ garden space at Carlton Junior and Infant School.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Peace Gardens, which was officially opened on Friday, July 7, has been cultivated to enhance the community while providing a space for rest and recreation.

Kim said: “Thank you so much to the brilliant team at Carlton Junior and Infant School for inviting me to the opening of their very special Peace Gardens.

“This beautiful space has been lovingly cultivated to create a precious little haven for the community, and it was a pleasure to be a part of its official opening.”

Among those present for the event were the school’s headteacher, Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed, who recently received an MBE for her contribution to education, and the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke.

