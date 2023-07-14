The Peace Gardens, which was officially opened on Friday, July 7, has been cultivated to enhance the community while providing a space for rest and recreation.

Kim said: “Thank you so much to the brilliant team at Carlton Junior and Infant School for inviting me to the opening of their very special Peace Gardens.

“This beautiful space has been lovingly cultivated to create a precious little haven for the community, and it was a pleasure to be a part of its official opening.”

