Upper Batley High School recognised for their significant progress in sustainability and road safety Six other schools and businesses recognised across the country as part of awards Summit in London addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister responsible for Active Travel

Organisations from across the country were recognised at the Modeshift National STARS Summit on Thursday March 27. Modeshift supports, inspires, and champions individuals and organisations that are working to deliver interventions and strategies to improve everyday journeys.

Taking place at the Royal Society in London, the Summit is Modeshift’s flagship annual event and brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and campaigners to share best practice and innovative solutions for increasing active and sustainable travel in education, business, and community settings.

As part of the day, sustainable travel excellence was recognised through the National STARS Travel Awards. These awards highlight those making a significant impact in promoting sustainable transport choices.

Upper Bately High School

Upper Batley High School won National Secondary School of the Year award in recognition of their work to promote sustainable transport and active travel.

The categories this year covered Business, Healthcare, and Residential sites, alongside Primary, Secondary, and SEND schools and Early Years Establishments. The full list of winning organisations can be found below. The school have made significant progress in sustainability and road safety through collaboration with students, staff, and the community. To encourage cycling, they distributed hi-vis jackets, reflectors, and bike locks, upgraded bike parking, and partnered with the Council to monitor traffic and raise awareness of sustainable travel options. These efforts have contributed to a reduction in car use, improved air quality, and a stronger commitment to active travel and environmental responsibility across the school.

The summit was addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, who said, Posting on X: ‘’Brilliant to celebrate the work of so many outstanding individuals & organisations in promoting cycling, walking & wheeling at the National STARS Summit

‘’We’re investing nearly £300m to build up to 300 miles of new cycle lanes and footways & deliver our #PlanforChange’’

Nick Butler, Chief Operating Officer at Modeshift said: “The Modeshift STARS National Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the fantastic achievements of schools, businesses and organisations across the country who are promoting active travel on a daily basis.

‘’Upper Batley High School should be proud of their success in being recognised as National Secondary School of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to deliver better transport options for more people.

You can read more about the work of modeshift by visiting https://modeshift.org.uk/