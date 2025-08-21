Upper Batley High School celebrates the hard work behind 2025 GCSE and vocational course results

Learners at Upper Batley High School sharing their results

Upper Batley High School is proud to celebrate the fantastic achievements of its learners in this year’s GCSE exams and vocational courses. The school’s results are a true reflection of the dedication, resilience, and sheer hard work shown by its young people and the incredible support they've received from staff and families every step of the way.

Behind every grade is a story of effort, late nights, determination, and belief. Upper Batley High School’s learners have shown academic progress and the personal growth and maturity that come from facing challenges head-on.

These successes have been possible because of the strong partnership between learners, staff, and parents and carers. The school’s staff team has gone above and beyond to guide, encourage, and motivate its young people, creating a school environment where every learner is supported and encouraged to thrive. The expertise, compassion, and commitment to each learner’s journey have been second to none.

It is exciting to see so many of Upper Batley High School’s learners progressing on to their first-choice colleges, apprenticeships, and training opportunities. Whether they are continuing in education or stepping into the world of work, they will carry forward the values and work ethic they’ve shown during their school years.

Headteacher Aman Singh Kang said: "We are incredibly proud of our learners and all they have achieved. These results don’t just represent academic success – they reflect character, resilience, and the determination to succeed. At Upper Batley High School, we believe in nurturing not just exam results but confident, responsible, and ambitious young people who are ready to make a positive difference in the world.

“We also want to say a heartfelt thank you to all our parents and carers. Your ongoing encouragement, patience, and belief in your children have played a vital role in their achievements. The strength of our school community lies in this shared commitment to education and to giving every young person the best possible start in life.”

Guided by the school’s values of Believe, Achieve, Succeed, the whole community is committed to supporting every learner to aim high, work hard, and fulfil their potential. The school’s headteacher and staff team praised all their learners on this fantastic milestone, wishing them every success for the exciting journeys ahead, with the reassurance that they will always be part of the Batley family, whatever they choose to do next.