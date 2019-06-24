Upper Batley High School celebrates latest Ofsted

Staff and students at Upper Batley High School are delighted with the findings of their recent Ofsted inspection.

The school has been rated as ‘Good’ in every area, with the inspectors adding ‘all pupils are given a high quality education’.

Ofsted’s inspectors visited the school in March this year and spent two days looking at all aspects of school life.

Four Ofsted inspectors spent two days in the school looking at leadership and management; teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

They gave the school highly positive feedback in every area and said the school has ‘worked tirelessly to build capacity in the school’ and ‘all pupils are provided with a range of tasks that challenge them according to their abilities’ plus ‘teachers have strong subject knowledge’.

The report also said ‘leaders have successfully established a culture of keeping pupils safe across the school’.

Headteacher Sam Vickers said: “We have worked incredibly hard over the past few years to transform our school and make it the school of choice for high achieving boys in Kirklees.

“This report is testament to that and we are incredibly proud of our highly skilled, expert staff team, the brilliant parents and community, and most importantly our fantastic boys.

“We have very high expectations of everyone within our learning community and we provide the very best education, care, guidance and support for all of the young people in our care.

“Ofsted observed every aspect of our school life and were very impressed by all that we offer for our boys, and all that they successfully achieve as a result of the high quality education they receive here at Upper Batley High School.”