Lisa Woods, Eco-Schools coordinator, and the Eco-Committee at Upper Batley High School (UBHS) are delighted to announce that they have successfully met the requirements for the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award with Distinction, for a second year in a row.

This is a prestigious recognition for all the hard work, time and energy that goes into their environmental projects.

The Eco-Schools’ review outlined: “It has been an absolute pleasure to read through your application.

Upper Batley High School has been awarded a Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction for the second year running. (Image: John Houlihan)

“You are a wonderful ambassador for the Eco-Schools programme and we are delighted, without hesitation, to award you an Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction– congratulations!”

The review also noted how impressive it was that such a large Eco-Committee had been formed at the school on Batley Field Hill.

These committee members used a wide variety of methods to inform their school community about their work including using an electronic noticeboard and even meeting with their local MP, Kim Leadbeater.

The young people also took on the responsibility for recording minutes during their regular meetings, allowing them to take ownership of the Eco-Schools programme and develop their listening, communication and teamwork skills.

These rich skills will stand them in good stead wherever their future lives take them and are an invaluable skill to acquire during their time at school.

The review further detailed: “You have worked with an impressive variety of different individuals and organisations, relying on their expertise and passion to enrich and inform your Eco-Schools journey.

“No doubt this was a mutually beneficial experience for all, as these individuals and organisations must have also been inspired by your dedicated Eco-Committee.

“Your greatest successes link clearly to the experience of fellow learners.”

Lisa Woods, lead of geography and lead of sustainability across the Batley Multi Academy Trust said: “We are delighted to have retained our Distinction grading and I’m so proud of what our Eco-Committee has achieved, their drive and their passion.

“They really do care and thrive on the challenges of their Eco-Schools work and carry out their activities as true professionals.”

Aman Kang, headteacher of Upper Batley High School added: “We are so proud of our young people to not only champion this important cause, but also focus on the education of others as an intrinsic part of this work.

“They really are striving for excellence!”

Upper Batley High School is also one of only three schools to feature on the Department for Education (DfE) website for sustainability leadership and climate action plans in education, recognising the school’s sustainability journey.

To read the case study, visit https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1157236/Upper_Batley_High_School_s_Sustainability_Journey.pdf

