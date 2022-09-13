Twenty-seven schools across Kirklees receive funding for scooter and cycle storage

As part of Kirklees Council's commitment to increase safe and sustainable travel to school, the funding worth a total of £64,100 has enabled the installation of new storage facilities in 27 schools across the district.

The schools that applied for the funding have gained 148 bicycle and 240 scooter parking spaces. Eleven of these schools are also working with the council’s Road Safety team on the Modeshift scheme.

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “The impact of more sustainable and active travel should not be underestimated.

Cycle storage.

“The positive effects of choosing an active mode of transport to get to and from school has on both adults and children’s wellbeing, as well the knock-on effect to the environment is significant with improved air quality and less congestion on the roads.

“The funding that was received has gone a long way to help our schools promote active travel to and from schools. It has allowed schools to begin or continue to build their Modeshift STARS travel plans.

One school that received the funding is Upper Batley High.

Headteacher, Aman Kang, said : "We encourage being active as it's beneficial for learners' health and wellbeing, as well as being better for the environment, so being able to add a dedicated covered storage place for bikes, to the school site, has been brilliant.

“We have also recently been awarded an Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction and the provision of a bike storage facility helped to support this application.

“The whole process from receipt of funding through to the fitting was efficient and easy to coordinate and we'd recommend that other schools take advantage of this fantastic offer.

“Each learner who cycles to school receives achievement points for making a positive contribution to the environment and looking after their health through exercise; and I'm sure we'll see the benefits of this in the months and years to come."

Modeshift STARS is the Centre of Excellence for the delivery of effective travel plans in Education, Business and Community settings.

The scheme recognises schools, businesses and other organisations that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel. For more information, visit https://modeshiftstars.org/