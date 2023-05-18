Late last year, pupils from five West Yorkshire schools were challenged to draw pictures inspired by the history of the railway in Batley and future improvements being delivered by the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

The artwork was judged by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, Friends of Batley Station chair Gwen Lowe, Nick Martin, construction Lead on TRU and Ann Duffy, social value lead on TRU.

The winning drawing, which was submitted by Hamnah Nazim from Lydgate Junior and Infants, will now be displayed on the compound area next to Batley station, alongside her fellow students’ entries and other pupils from local schools.

The unveiling event took place on Tuesday, May 16 at Batley Train Station on Upper Station Road.

Sarah Thompson, sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “We had a fantastic day celebrating the new artwork at Batley station this week and I’d like to say a big thank you to all the local schools and pupils that took part in the colouring competition.

“The judging proved to be difficult, owing to the amazing drawings that were submitted and this showed just how much passion the children have for local transport and the railway.

“It’s an honour to be involved and I’m really pleased that passengers at Batley station can enjoy the brilliant artwork.”

Hamnah’s drawing depicts the benefits the multi-billion-pound upgrades will offer passengers in the future.

Winner of the drawing competition, Hamnah Nazim from Lydgate Junior and Infants.

Speaking about her artwork, Hamnah said: “I am really proud of myself and my work because I tried really hard.

“I was inspired by some pictures handed to me by my teacher, which showed landmarks in and around Batley. I merged this together with inspiration from the seaside, as well as adding two trains and making it as colourful as possible.

“It has been really important for me to be here today because I tried really hard, with a little help from my mum, and I never thought I would win.

“I can’t wait to see the Transpennine upgrades when they are complete.”

The celebratory cake, featuring Hamnah Nazim’s winning drawing.

The unveiling event, which took place on Tuesday, May 16, also celebrated the launch of the Transpennine Route Upgrade’s Sustainability Strategy, which focuses on delivering environmental benefits, social value and employment opportunities for local people.

The programme commits to engaging with over 100,000 young people through its inclusive education programme.

It also aims to employ 590 apprentices and deliver over 30,000 placement days to support new entrants joining the industry, pre-employment, transitioning and upskilling.

Speaking at the event, Anna Humphries, head of sustainability for the Transpennine Route Upgrade said: “Now we have got our new strategy in place we are looking at what opportunities we can deliver, whether that’s environmental or social value.

“We are going to look at all of the stations on our route and assess whether we can add benefits and improvements, just to make it a better place to be.

“We are also doing a lot more work at Batley Train Station. We are providing step-free access, lifts, providing a footbridge, seating and other general upgrades to make it a much better area.”