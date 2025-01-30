Thornhill Junior and Infant School celebrates latest Ofsted Report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thornhill Junior and Infant School is celebrating its latest Ofsted report, with the school described as having ‘a broad and ambitious curriculum’, with pupils ‘building their self-esteem in a safe and positive atmosphere’.

This year, the school maintained its overall rating of ‘good’ and improved its personal development rating to ‘outstanding’, a testament to the commitment of the entire school community, including pupils, parents, staff, and governors.

According to the report: ‘Over the past two years, the school has reviewed parts of this curriculum very effectively. The school has improved the teaching of reading, writing and mathematics significantly.’

The inspection took place in December 2024 and can be read on the Ofsted website.

As part of the school’s efforts to maintain and improve, trustees and the local governing body work closely together and with the school, enabling them to provide targeted support and to challenge the quality of education that pupils receive.

Notably, the report outlined that ‘Pupils’ respectful and engaged behaviour contributes to their progress across the curriculum. They are well prepared for the next stage of their education.’

Jennifer Rylance, Headteacher at Thornhill Junior and Infant School, said: “Our school is a really special place in the heart of our community.

“We are delighted that the collective efforts of our whole school community have been recognised in our recent Ofsted inspection.

“Our staff team work tirelessly to ensure our children get the best possible deal.

“Our children really are amazing- they have a love of learning and a real curiosity about the world we live in.

“We are grateful to our families and community for their ongoing support.

“We are at a really exciting time of our school development journey and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, together, so far.”

Thornhill Junior and Infant School forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.