Thornhill Community Academy’s Year 11 Leavers’ Gala Ball: School says goodbye to students after night of glamour and celebration

Year 11 students celebrated the culmination of their school days at Thornhill Community Academy with a fabulous Gala Ball.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The event, which was held at the school, saw students and staff gathered together to celebrate the special milestone.

Organised by Deputy Headteacher, Zoe Ali, the services of external business were brought in to dress the hall and provide catering, ice creams, a photo booth and an illuminated LED dance floor, transforming the venue into a magical and elegant setting.

On arrival there were photo opportunities both outside and in front of the special rose wall background, while a selection of mocktails were also available along with sweets and nibbles throughout the night.

Thomas Kershaw, right, and Millie Swales, left, voted Gala King and Gala Queen at Thornhill Community Academy's Year 11 Leavers' celebration event.Thomas Kershaw, right, and Millie Swales, left, voted Gala King and Gala Queen at Thornhill Community Academy's Year 11 Leavers' celebration event.
Thomas Kershaw, right, and Millie Swales, left, voted Gala King and Gala Queen at Thornhill Community Academy's Year 11 Leavers' celebration event.
Following a buffet supper, informal awards were made by Headteacher, Matthew Burton, and Ms Ali to students based on votes cast by their peers and members of staff, with Thomas Kershaw and Millie Swales being crowned as Gala King and Queen.

The Gala Ball holds great significance for students of the Academy, as it symbolises the end of their five-year educational journey in high school. It also serves as the last gathering of the entire year group before they disperse to different sixth forms, colleges, and workplaces in September.

As the students embark on their new paths, the Academy extends their best wishes to all leavers of 2023, hoping for their success and happiness in the future.

Outgoing Head Boy and Head Girl Shahzaib Sayeed and Madison Cammidge.Outgoing Head Boy and Head Girl Shahzaib Sayeed and Madison Cammidge.
Outgoing Head Boy and Head Girl Shahzaib Sayeed and Madison Cammidge.