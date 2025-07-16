Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School, has received a Silver Pearson Teaching Award.

A Dewsbury school headteacher and teaching assistant have been recognised at the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School, and Shagufta Mirza, who is a teaching assistant at the Upper Road setting, have both received a Silver Pearson Teaching Award.

Rizwana was crowned Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School while Shagufta was awarded Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pearson National Teaching Awards described Rizwana as a “visionary leader dedicated to transforming lives,” who “raises the aspirations of pupils from deprived backgrounds.” They also commend her for putting her “workforce first” and that her care of children and families “is truly exemplary.”

Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School, and Shagufta Mirza, who is a teaching assistant at the Upper Road setting, have both received a Silver Pearson Teaching Award.

Rizwana was also praised for her “unwavering commitment” which “ensures every child, regardless of background, is empowered to thrive.”

Rizwana said: “I am incredibly proud of our staff and children for the fantastic results we’ve achieved once again. Their dedication, creativity, and commitment to excellence are evident every day.

“But for us, it’s about continuing to take an innovative approach to education so that we can offer the very best experiences for our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal is to help them thrive throughout their primary years and build the confidence, curiosity, and skills they need to succeed in whatever future path they choose.”

Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, headteacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School.

She added: “To be recognised with a Silver National Teaching Award from Pearson, alongside one of our brilliant teaching assistants, is truly humbling.

“This honour belongs to our entire school community, and I’m grateful every day to be part of it.”

Shagufta, who has devoted over 25 years to “transforming the lives of students, staff and families at Carlton”, was recognised by Pearsons for being “a passionate advocate for mental health, inclusion and cultural enrichment,” while offering “unwavering support for vulnerable children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Shagufta is a guiding light whose compassion, creativity and dedication leave a lasting legacy. She is a testament to the extraordinary impact one individual can have across generations.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrate excellence across the UK’s education sector, highlighting those who inspire and lead with impact.

Both Rizwana and Shagufta are now in the running for the Gold Award within their categories, with the winners set to be announced later this year during a ceremony which will be featured on BBC One’s The One Show.