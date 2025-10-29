The Reporter Series has chatted with Thornhill Community Academy headteacher Matt Burton to review the second series of Educating Yorkshire. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The Reporter Series sits down with Thornhill Community Academy headteacher Matt Burton to review the second series of Educating Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Channel 4 show returned to our screens at the end of August for a spectacular eight-week run, 12 years on from when the original series aired.

And, over a decade later at the Dewsbury high school, a lot has changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern technology and social media are seemingly dominant in teenager’s lives, while challenges such as student anxiety and attendance issues from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic are dealt with on a regular basis.

Mr Burton with his wife Laura. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

There have been staff changes too with Mr Burton, the inspiring English teacher who famously helped Year 11 pupil Mushy overcome a stammer all those years ago, since promoted to head.

“I’ve been really proud,” the popular leader of Thornhill Community Academy said. “As headteacher of the school you think about what the reaction will be but it’s shown young people, and our staff, being ambitious, kind, charming, funny and vulnerable, and all those wonderful characteristics.

“People have taken them to their hearts again. It’s a lovely feeling and I am really proud of everyone who has taken part. There is a certain courage in being happy to put your story on national TV for scrutiny so I am really proud of all the staff and students who really believed in why we are doing this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if school life has got harder for the youngsters of 2025, Mr Burton replied:

Mrs Delaney-Hudson and Riley, stars of episode one of the second series. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

“School has always been challenging for people. When we were at school we were all dealing with things of the age. I think it is tough at the minute to be a teenager. It feels we are very divided at times in society in 2025.

“Yes, they will go through difficult moments but what people really buy into is the fact that everybody, hopefully, watching had a champion at school - somebody who would help and support them. Sometimes it’s a difficult word in their ear, sometimes it’s a lovely word in their ear.

“It has demonstrated the importance of young people being open to support. The challenges of 2025 are very different to what they were when I was at school but it doesn’t mean to say that the emotions are different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heartbreak is still heartbreak and fear and anxiety are still characterised in the same way. We are very aware of those, and our young people are very aware of those, and they are very good at asking for support which is a real positive.”

Mr Burton, head at Thornhill Community Academy.

In 2013 we had the ambitious Ryan wanting to become Prime Minister, make-up loving Bailey who comically shaved her eyebrows off and Mushy and Mr Burton’s inspirational conversations which captured the hearts of the nation.

This time around we’ve had pupils including Ismaeel, Amy, Falak, Lewis, Scott and Riley tell their stories.

Could Mr Burton pick out any highlights or series-defining moments from the second series?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look at all of them and I feel an immense sense of pride,” he revealed. “Whatever the starting point of that conversation is, it just shows that whenever there is a problem you can get through it by three things - turning up, working hard and being nice.

“They have all been really positive, emotional stories. It has been an emotional rollercoaster on a Sunday evening, but that is what schools are all about.”

The headteacher has enjoyed seeing the positive influence of his staff in their offices - moments, if it weren’t for the Channel 4 cameras, he would never get to see.

He said: “That’s one of the lovely things about it all. The work in Miss Nurse’s office, in Mr Wilson’s office. The brilliant work and conversations between Mrs Ali, Mrs Crowther and Gracie-Mai. We wouldn’t get the chance to see that otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really inspiring and humbling to have those ‘my goodness me’ moments and say this staff is just incredible and these kids are so brilliant.

“I feel really privileged.”

Millions of viewers up and down the country, including Mr Burton, his wife Laura - a fellow teacher at the school who starred in episode four helping Lewis - and their children, tuned into the hit show every Sunday evening until its final episode aired on October 19.

“It’s been lovely,” Mr Burton admitted. “The kids have loved it. It’s been a surreal experience but we’re really proud of the journey we have been on.

“I am proud of Laura too because she is brilliant at what she does. She is quietly determined and so passionate about the work that she does and is so caring for the students she works with.”