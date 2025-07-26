The Wizard of Oz: Dewsbury school ‘proud’ as pupils take to stage for first end of year production

By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Pupils at St John’s C.E (C) Primary School in Dewsbury have spent the last few weeks rehearsing for their very first end of year production - the Wizard of Oz.placeholder image
Pupils at St John’s C.E (C) Primary School in Dewsbury have spent the last few weeks rehearsing for their very first end of year production - the Wizard of Oz.
A Dewsbury primary school has held its first-ever end of year production.

Pupils at St John’s C.E (C) Primary School, on Boothroyd Lane, have spent the last few weeks rehearsing for their very first end of year production.

With the help of Dewsbury Collegians, who assisted with costumes, the school was able to put on a production of The Wizard of Oz at St John’s Church before the start of the summer holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield donated a £100 voucher as a raffle prize, while Education Mutual donated a luxury chocolate hamper.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so proud of all the children who were involved in this production from singers to munchkins.

“They were all fabulous and we are now looking forward to next year’s production.”

Related topics:DewsburyHuddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice