The Wizard of Oz: Dewsbury school ‘proud’ as pupils take to stage for first end of year production
Pupils at St John’s C.E (C) Primary School, on Boothroyd Lane, have spent the last few weeks rehearsing for their very first end of year production.
With the help of Dewsbury Collegians, who assisted with costumes, the school was able to put on a production of The Wizard of Oz at St John’s Church before the start of the summer holidays.
Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield donated a £100 voucher as a raffle prize, while Education Mutual donated a luxury chocolate hamper.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so proud of all the children who were involved in this production from singers to munchkins.
“They were all fabulous and we are now looking forward to next year’s production.”
