Mandy Farrar, who has been in the role at Diamond Wood Community Academy, on North Road, for ten years, was presented with the Silver Award for Unsung Hero - from The Pearson National Teaching Awards - at a surprise ceremony at the school on Wednesday, June 21.

“I am so, so proud,” revealed Mandy after receiving her award from the school’s headteacher Sally Titherington. “I am proud of this achievement but I am so proud of Diamond Wood as well because this award is not just me, it’s for the school and the senior leadership team. Without them we wouldn’t all be here. They are just so supportive, which is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The Unsung Hero speaks for itself. I do the job because I love it. I don’t do it because of the awards. I love my job and I love everybody that I work with. It’s an amazing place with amazing children. To make a difference to some of these childrens’ lives is the most important thing.

Mandy Farrar, safeguarding and wellbeing officer at Diamond Wood Community Academy, with her Silver Award for Unsung Hero , from The Pearson National Teaching Awards.

“It is a big honour, it’s amazing, I can’t put it into words, I’m just getting so emotional about it. The school, to me, is everything. It’s a big part of my life and a second home to me.”

Personnel from external agencies, as well the former Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, attended the presentation, along with the school’s ambassadors.

Sally said: “This is a national award to recognise Mandy’s service to the school, families and local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mandy is invaluable. She is more than a staff member. She’s a friend, she’s a role model and she is a wonderful asset to the school and to Ravensthopre. She just goes above and beyond every day and lightens up our world.

Headteacher Sally Titherington presenting Mandy Farrar with her award.

“The Unsung Hero is the perfect award for Mandy because she doesn't shout about what she does, she just gets on and does it as part of her role every day.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity now into its 25th year, that recognises the work that takes place in education, highlighting the vital role educators play and the work that’s delivered in schools and colleges every day.

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, said: “We would like to congratulate the Silver winners on their incredible achievements. We can’t underestimate the huge contribution schools make to our young people’s lives and Mandy Farrar is an inspiring example of the positive impact an individual can have on pupils and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy has now been shortlisted by The Pearson National Teaching Awards to win one of just 16 Gold Awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a gala ceremony in London on Saturday, November 25. The event will be televised on the BBC, with the winners showcased on The One Show.