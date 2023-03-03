Children at Hightown Junior and Infant School On Hightown Road, Liversedge, celebrated World Book Day this year with a donation of new books for their library from the Morrisons Foundation.

The Morrisons Foundation has partnered with the National Literacy Trust to donate 5,500 books to help inspire and nurture a love of reading for over 100,000 primary school children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to helping pupils with their literacy skills, the donated books have been specifically chosen to cover topics that are relevant for the development of a child’s mental health, their emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

Pupils from Hightown Junior and Infant School with the donated books.

Ricky Newton, community champion at the Morrisons store in Heckmondwike who donated the books said: “I’m delighted that through the partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust we’re able to provide these wonderful books for pupils at Hightown Junior and Infant school in our community.

“It’s great to be able to help encourage children to read with their friends, families and teachers and I hope that they enjoy reading the books for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “It’s wonderful to be working with the Morrisons Foundation for the fifth year to ensure children in communities all across the country are able to access books and celebrate World Book Day.

“Through schools and the inspirational work of the Morrisons Community Champions we’re delighted to be delivering books to thousands of children, many of whom may never have owned their own book before.

“The right book at that right time could be the spark of a child’s reading journey, and help to develop crucial literacy skills they need to succeed at school and in adult life.”

The National Literacy Trust is an independent charity dedicated to raising literacy levels in the UK, working with schools, parents and local communities to make reading accessible to children from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad