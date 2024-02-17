News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

The key term dates and holiday times for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen schools for the remainder of the 2024 academic year

As schools prepare to re-open after February half-term, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
As schools prepare to reopen after February half-term, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year.As schools prepare to reopen after February half-term, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year.
As schools prepare to reopen after February half-term, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

February 19: School re-opens after Spring half-term

March 22: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 8: School opens for Summer term

May 6: School closed for May Day

May 24: School closes for Summer half-term

June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term

Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees