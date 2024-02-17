The key term dates and holiday times for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen schools for the remainder of the 2024 academic year
As schools prepare to re-open after February half-term, we’re taking a look at the important term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in North Kirklees for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
February 19: School re-opens after Spring half-term
March 22: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 8: School opens for Summer term
May 6: School closed for May Day
May 24: School closes for Summer half-term
June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term