News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
3 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
4 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

The government’s new ‘Multiply’ programme arrives in Kirklees

The UK Government has committed that the first priority of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will be the ‘Multiply’ programme.

By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 2 min read

The Multiply programme is a new government-funded initiative to help adults improve their numeracy skills, and is now available to access via various providers across Kirklees.

The programme aims to help those looking to improve their confidence in using maths in everyday life, either at home or in work situations. Helping to improve numeracy confidence in managing personal finances, helping children with homework tasks, managing monthly household budgets or improving numeracy skills required for a specific line of work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirklees Council have secured funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, to deliver the programme free of charge to eligible Kirklees residents.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration.
Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration.
Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration.
Most Popular

All those aged 19 years and over, who do not currently hold a Maths GCSE grade C (or equivalent), and who are looking to improve their numeracy skills, or gain confidence using everyday maths, are eligible to enrol onto the programme.

Courses are delivered in a flexible manner in order to fit around people’s lifestyles and current circumstances, with delivery taking place in person or online, during the daytime or in the evenings, either part time or intensively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “Through the Multiply programme, we’re aiming to help Kirklees residents manage their day to day matters in a more efficient and effective manner.

“We would like to increase people’s ability to use maths in their everyday tasks, allowing them to feel confident in the decisions they make.

“We have a wealth of partners providing these courses within our communities, in an extremely flexible manner, to hopefully suit the demands of the people of Kirklees to fit their current lifestyles, situations and responsibilities, allowing them to progress their skillset and lead to a more comfortable way of living.”

The full timetable is now in operation. To view course details, locations and times, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/employment-information/pdf/mpy-timetable-2022-23.pdf

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information on the Multiply programme, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/employment-information/employment-work-support.aspx

Alternatively, if you would like more information on the programme, please contact the Multiply team, via the Kirklees Council Employment and Skills service, on [email protected]

Read More
Kirklees Council elections 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of polling da...
KirkleesUK GovernmentKirklees Council