The Multiply programme is a new government-funded initiative to help adults improve their numeracy skills, and is now available to access via various providers across Kirklees.

The programme aims to help those looking to improve their confidence in using maths in everyday life, either at home or in work situations. Helping to improve numeracy confidence in managing personal finances, helping children with homework tasks, managing monthly household budgets or improving numeracy skills required for a specific line of work.

Kirklees Council have secured funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, to deliver the programme free of charge to eligible Kirklees residents.

All those aged 19 years and over, who do not currently hold a Maths GCSE grade C (or equivalent), and who are looking to improve their numeracy skills, or gain confidence using everyday maths, are eligible to enrol onto the programme.

Courses are delivered in a flexible manner in order to fit around people’s lifestyles and current circumstances, with delivery taking place in person or online, during the daytime or in the evenings, either part time or intensively.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “Through the Multiply programme, we’re aiming to help Kirklees residents manage their day to day matters in a more efficient and effective manner.

“We would like to increase people’s ability to use maths in their everyday tasks, allowing them to feel confident in the decisions they make.

“We have a wealth of partners providing these courses within our communities, in an extremely flexible manner, to hopefully suit the demands of the people of Kirklees to fit their current lifestyles, situations and responsibilities, allowing them to progress their skillset and lead to a more comfortable way of living.”

The full timetable is now in operation. To view course details, locations and times, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/employment-information/pdf/mpy-timetable-2022-23.pdf

For further information on the Multiply programme, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/employment-information/employment-work-support.aspx