A community spaces project - The Fields - run by the Batley Multi Academy Trust is proving to be “a haven” for many people in the town - with help from the National Lottery Community Fund.

A community spaces project run by the Batley Multi Academy Trust is proving to be “a haven” for many people in the town.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fields Community Spaces at Field Lane and Manorfield schools, both part of Batley Multi Academy Trust, launched earlier this year with the help of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to provide a place for people to come together to learn, to gain support and advice, as well as to meet new people.

Recent sessions have included nutrition with Diabetes nurses, healthy weight programmes, ESOL classes, toilet training workshops, baby massage, hairstyling courses, mental health sessions, First Aid training and information on the prevention of vaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huda Khan, The Fields Coordinator said: “We are becoming more established in the community, word of mouth is so powerful.

“Both sites are embedded in their local communities and accessibility, as well as interest, is crucial.

“We are so grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund, which has been vital to us, as it means we're able to continue to support local people with much-needed services.”

In the new year, The Fields will be offering a variety of courses that will help members of the community acquire knowledge for new life skills as well as enhancing existing skills. The courses will include understanding Autism, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), understanding children and young people’s mental health, health and safety awareness, digital and IT skills for the workplace, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust said: “We pride ourselves on actively being the Trust at the heart of the Batley community, and we really do live and breathe this.

“The Fields is a haven for many people in our community and the workshops and courses provide a beacon of hope for them, who come to socialise as well as to learn.

“People can feel isolated for a number of reasons, such as being a new parent, living alone, not being able to speak English or moving into the area, and we think it’s vital that there is accessible provision to support them.

“We are extremely thankful that the National Lottery Community Fund is helping us with this mission, for the people in Batley.”