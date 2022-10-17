The Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted
There are 14 high schools in North Kirklees which have a current grading of ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ by Ofsted.
The application process to apply for high school places opened on Thursday, September 1 - with the application deadline of Monday, October 31, 2022.
Below is a list, in alphabetical order, of all the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen secondary schools which are graded as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ in their latest report by the education watchdog Ofsted.
The date of the latest published report is stated in brackets.
