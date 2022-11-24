News you can trust since 1858
Reception class at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury.

The Class of 2022: Reception photos from schools across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Here are 26 pictures of children who started in reception classes this September from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

The first day of school is exciting for both parents and little ones.

To mark the milestone we have put together a photo gallery of this year's school starters from across the district.

The pictures will also feature in our special Class of 2022 supplement in the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian, printed in the Thurday, December 1 edition.

For more information, email [email protected]

1. The Class of 2022



Photo: SUB

2. The Class of 2022



Photo: SUB

3. The Class of 2022

Reception class at Birstall Primary Academy.

Photo: SUB

4. The Class of 2022

Reception class at Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School, Liversedge.

Photo: SUB

