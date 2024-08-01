The six-week school holidays are already in full swing across England, and before parents know it, summer’s primary school leavers will be heading off to secondary school.
Yorkshire and the wider Humber region are home to many top-notch, high-performing secondary and high schools where pupils excel, from York to Sheffield, and Hull to Bradford. But how do they stack up when compared side-by-side?
We’ve created a league table of the county’s schools. We started by picking out only state-funded schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.
On top of that, we’ve narrowed it down based on ‘Progress 8’ ratings. These are based on GCSE results and other student achievements, and help determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to a nationwide average. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only those in the highest available band.
Here were the 21 highest scorers - Yorkshire’s very own ‘super schools’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.