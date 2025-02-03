West Yorkshire has demonstrated once again that it brimming with excellent secondary schools, many of which boast exceptionally high scores for student progress.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in December, after initially being delayed. Using this data, we’ve looked at the top state secondary schools across the Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield council areas for the 2023/24 school year, to create a league table of West Yorkshire’s very highest performers.

It’s based on their newly-updated Progress 8 scores, a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly a school’s pupils are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only those above 0.5, considered ‘well above average’ - the highest band available.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 20 West Yorkshire secondary schools that shone particularly bright in the last school year:

1 . The Ruth Gorse Academy At the top of the list is the Ruth Gorse Academy, in Leeds. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted, and was also first place in last year’s West Yorkshire secondary school rankings. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a fantastic Progress 8 score of 0.99, putting it in the ‘well above average’ band - the highest available. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Heckmondwike Grammar School This is a selective secondary school and sixth form in Heckmondwike, in the Kirklees borough. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 0.97 - placing it in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Allerton High School This is a secondary school and sixth form towards the north of Leeds, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a great Progress 8 score of 0.89 - earning it a spot in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales