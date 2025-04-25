Thornhill Community Academy headteacher Matthew Burton is running the Manchester Marathon in aid of the Miscarriage Association.

A Dewsbury high school headteacher, who won the hearts of the nation in Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire, is swapping textbooks for trainers as he gets ready to take on the Manchester Marathon in aid of miscarriage awareness.

Matthew Burton, who is headteacher at Thornhill Community Academy, will be tackling the 26.2 miles challenge this Sunday (April 27) to raise money for the Miscarriage Association - a cause close to his heart after he and his wife Laura lost their first baby to miscarriage on Christmas Eve 2012.

The popular teacher first shot to fame in 2013 when he was featured on the award-winning television show touchingly helping pupil Musharaf overcome a stammer – a moment that went viral worldwide.

Since then, he has been a regular on TV and radio and has penned books for teenagers about school and exams. A new long-awaited series of Educating Yorkshire is also returning to our screens later this year.

Matthew Burton.

Matthew said: “Words can't ever really describe the feeling of being told you have lost your baby. To go from expecting to welcome a tiny human being to knowing that wasn’t going to happen in a matter of seconds was just unbearable.

“Miscarriage is so common, but it still isn’t spoken about as much as it should be – there’s still a taboo that surrounds it.”

Following their sad loss, Matthew became an ambassador for the charity, raising awareness and funds to help it continue supporting people going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss and advocating for better care and rights for those affected.

He’s taken on several challenges for the charity over the years, including the Yorkshire Marathon and Leeds 10K, and bringing home over £20,000 for the cause after winning ITV’s The Celebrity Chase.

He added: “The Miscarriage Association works hard to support those who need it at this heartbreaking time, advocate for change, and raise awareness of something that damned well needs it.

“Although that moment of loss will never go away, it’s certainly taught me a few things. Firstly, to talk about it. It helped. Those who knew about it thought they couldn’t say the right things, I’m sure, but every supportive word helps.”

Taking place on the same day as the London Marathon, the Manchester Marathon is the UK’s second biggest marathon event, with 90,000 people expected to take part in the two events.

Speaking about his upcoming challenge, Matthew, said:

“I’ve been putting in the training on some dark and damp evenings, so since the clocks went forward it’s been nice to get out in the sun and light!

“I’m now strangely looking forward to it – but maybe ask me again after 26 miles!”

Further information about Matthew’s challenge can be found at - https://www.justgiving.com/page/matthew-burton-ma