Heckmondwike Grammar School will be closed to the majority of pupils on Wednesday, February 1 due to the industrial action.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Peter Roberts wrote:

“We have looked at various models with the hope that we could keep the school open, but unfortunately, there are too many unknowns to ensure a safe and meaningful experience for our students and as such I am informing you school will be closed next Wednesday to the bulk of students.

“We do understand the disappointment for parents and students but hope you understand we have done our best to mitigate the situation and the strike is against the government’s stance and not against the school.”

Westborough High School in Dewsbury will only be open to Year 11 pupils on Wednesday, February 1.

In an open letter to parents, headteacher Jennifer Cass apologised to parents saying: “I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice, and/or that they will experience further disruption to their education.

“I understand that this situation may be frustrating, and ask that all members of our school community continue to treat each other with respect.”

Westborough High School, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury

Remote education will be available for Westborough pupils in Years 7 to 10.

Strike action is taking place because of a national dispute between teaching unions and the government over teachers’ pay.

Next week’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.