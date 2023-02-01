On our trail around Liversedge, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield this morning, no picket lines appeared to be taking place, although schools were open to some pupils.

Spen Valley High School, on Roberttown Lane, has only been open to Year 11 pupils, while Heckmondwike Grammar confirmed last week that it would be closed to the majority of pupils due to the industrial action.

In Cleckheaton, Whitcliffe Mount was completely closed to all pupils but pupils were seen to be in attendance at Mirfield Free Grammar.

Teachers in North Kirklees are striking today (Wednesday, February 1) as part of a national dispute between teaching unions and the government over pay.

Striking teaching members of the NEU were not seen picketing at any of these schools.

In Dewsbury, Thornhill Community Academy has only been open to Years 7 and 11 pupils, while Manor Croft Academy and Westborough High School have only opened their doors to Year 11 pupils.

NEU members are due to gather for a demonstration at St George’s Square in Huddersfield from 10.30am.

Strike action is taking place because of a national dispute between teaching unions and the government over teachers’ pay.

Today’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.