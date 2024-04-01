School children in Ossett have been treated to an inspirational talk by Dewsbury-born Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

‘Talks like this are vital to spark our students’ self-belief and aspirations’ - Baroness Warsi ‘inspires’ next generation at Ossett Academy
The lawyer and Tory peer, who chaired the Conservative Party between 2010 and 2012, visited Ossett Academy, on Storrs Hill Road, before Easter, to speak to 65 students about her Dewsbury childhood, her parents’ career advice and her journey into law and politics.
She also discussed becoming Britain’s first Muslim Cabinet Minister, as well as being the youngest member to join the House of Lords in 2007, before taking part in a question and answer session.
Baroness Warsi said: “Having grown up in Dewsbury, I understand first-hand how crucial it is for young people to have access to relatable role models who can inspire them to believe that anything is possible and that with hard work and focus, they can achieve their dreams.
“There’ll always be people saying you don’t have the right accent, clothes, or even skin colour, but don’t let that get you down. Keep focused on the horizon and on your goals.
“It was fantastic speaking to students. Their questions were very impressive and I hope they took some food for thought away with them.”
Samantha Broome, Principal at Ossett Academy, added: “Talks like this are vital to spark our students’ self-belief and aspirations for their futures, particularly as we are not in a city centre.
“It is crucial that our students understand the variety of opportunities that are available to them and that geography isn’t a barrier.”
The talk was in partnership with social mobility charity Speakers for Schools, which has built a network of speakers who deliver advice and life-lessons to state school students.