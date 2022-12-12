The Sunday Times has released a definitive guide to help families make one of life’s most important decisions.

In this year's guide they have revealed the first post-pandemic rankings of state and independent secondary schools since Covid-19, with Heckmondwike Grammar on High Street placing second in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rankings were determined by analysing the percentage A*-B A-level grades, and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades. It also looked at those graded nine, eight and seven, at GCSE and iGCSE level.

Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School on High Street.

Peter Roberts, Headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School, said: “The ranking reflected the outstanding work of students, staff and parents over a number of years and was just reward for the teamwork exhibited.

“We have been ranked the number one secondary school in Kirklees and Calderdale for a few years and it is particularly gratifying to also be recognised wider afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a very difficult period we have all pulled together to provide the best possible education to enable our students to fulfil their potential. 2022 saw record school results at both GCSE and A level, which is real testament to the students’ hard work and resilience.

“We had another excellent year for students progressing to university, with record numbers attending the top Russell group and Oxford and Cambridge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rankings have been determined by analysing A-level, GCSE and iGCSE grades.

Mr Roberts went on to recognise the contribution to this success, of exclusively live remote lessons during the national lockdown phases, which maintained the very high standards of teaching and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also commented that the wearing of face masks and high uptake of the vaccine had kept infection rates much lower than national and regional comparative data, so keeping students and staff in school.

He added: “Such accolades are very pleasing and we are delighted to be recognised, but they only come about because of the week in week out hard work from students and staff and I salute my colleagues and students, they are an exceptional team.”