Students take Heck Hike to back hospice challenge

More than 1,200 Heckmondwike Grammar School students recently rallied together to walk 10 miles on the Heck Hike in support of LMB Group’s Andy Bean’s challenge for Kirkwood.

In January, Andy embarked on the challenge of walking one million steps a month for 12 months to raise money for both Kirkwood Hospice and Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

The school’s headteacher Peter Roberts and deputy head Simon Taylor were keen to show the students the benefits of taking a day out to support others in need.

Heckmondwike Grammar seemed the perfect school to get involved as Andy’s son, Alfie, is currently a student and Andy has become a well-known parent at the school.

On the day, Andy was joined by a number of sporting personalities.

Former Huddersfield Giant’s player Eorl Crabtree was joined by former Middlesbrough Captain and England International Player Colin Cooper, former Huddersfield and Bradford City Manager Peter Jackson, former Huddersfield and Bradford City player, Lee Duxbury and former COO of Bradford City James Mason.

Kirkwood corporate fundraiser Kate Leadbeater met Andy and the students to wave them off as they took on the Heck Hike.

Kate said: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of this challenge and we can’t thank Andy and his team at LMB Group enough for choosing to support Kirkwood!”