Students perform "A Year in a Day"

Students from Stagecoach Mirfield stepped into the spotlight last weekend when they got the chance to perform their show “A Year In A Day” in Leeds. The students created a body of work connected to an event that happens in every month of the year. So starting with New Years Eve for January, Valentines Day for February and right through every month to December. Where they got to celebrate Christmas once again.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Mirfield Principal, Mark Heslop says: “This term was lots of fun and has been a big team effort in terms of the ideas and material we performed. The show was very much driven by drama and some scenes were devised by the children themselves. It was also supplemented with some great songs, musical theatre and dance routines creating an extravaganza of material. Performances like this are just great to be a part of and it’s amazing to watch the students grow in confidence over the term”.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Mirfield is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK. The classes are divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6), Main Stages (ages 6-16) and cover singing, dancing and acting.