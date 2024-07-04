Staff duo at Dewsbury school honoured with national teaching award

Carlton Junior and Infant School's deputy headteacher, Mrs Mir, and Year 1 class teacher, Miss Daley, both achieved the Pearson’s National Teaching Award of Excellence.
Two members of staff at Carlton Junior and Infant School have been honoured with a national teaching award.

The Dewsbury school’s deputy headteacher, Mrs Mir, and Year 1 class teacher, Miss Daley, both achieved the Pearson’s National Teaching Award of Excellence.

The prestigious awards bring yet more success to the school after it was ranked among the top two settings in the country for reading and among the top three for mathematics last year.

Ms Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, headteacher at the Upper Road based school, said: “At Carlton, we pride ourselves on the quality of teachers within our team and work hard to nurture them and provide the best environment in which they can excel.

“Mrs Mir is a highly regarded deputy headteacher who has demonstrated integrity both to staff and to our children. Her ability to balance her home life and school and still provide an excellent education for all our children is remarkable

“An award truly well deserved to an authentic leader in the field of education.

She added: “Carlton has nurtured many rising stars who have gone on to accomplish leadership positions elsewhere, and I am certain that Miss Daley as the newest member of our team will also continue to flourish and shine bright in the future”.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, run by the Teaching Awards Trust, that recognises the work that takes place in education, highlighting the vital role educators play and the work that’s delivered in schools and colleges every day.

The school’s chair of governors, Amir Afzal, said: “To us, all of our teachers are winners, but today we are especially proud to celebrate our two silver winners for accomplishing this well-deserved award.”

