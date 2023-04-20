An application has been submitted to Kirklees Council by the Church of England to demolish St Peter’s C of E Junior, Infant and Early Years School on Field Head Lane. A new, more modern school would be built on the same site as a replacement.

St Peter’s has been selected for the Department for Education’s school rebuilding programme. It is one of 400 schools in the programme with the institutions prioritised due to their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the application, the new school will be located in an unused rectangular field to the northwest of the existing buildings. The current school building is also two storeys, with a one-storey extension to the northeast.

St Peter’s C of E Junior, Infant and Early Years School on Field Head Lane, Birstall.

During the construction period, the school will remain fully operational. The new building will be mainly made out of weathered brick with a neutral colour palette.

Vehicles will still be able to access the site from its southeast corner off Middlegate. Pedestrians will also be able to get to the school from this point, though primary pedestrian access will continue to be available via the southwest corner of the building from Kings Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also remaining the same are student numbers with places for 210 pupils aged four to 11 and 26 nursery spaces provided. These will be spread across the new building.

The building will be “fully accessible in all areas” with a lift to be located in the southwest corner. There will also be two accessible parking bays close to the school’s main entrance.

An artist's impression of the proposed new school building.

The Design and Access statement by Wilson Mason Architecture and Interior Design says: “The design for St Peter’s has been developed to ensure there is adequate space to meet modern learning standards. Logical circulation will improve the flow of the school and provide integration to external play areas from the ground floor classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two-storey building allows for Early Years and KS1 facilities on the ground floor, with KS2 teaching spaces on the first floor. The ground floor consists of the school reception and offices along with the Early Years teaching spaces which are located on the northern aspect of the building.

“Year 1 and 2 classrooms are on the western aspect of the building, with the school hall provided on the eastern end of the building, alongside the school kitchen. The plant rooms have been split between the southwestern and south-eastern aspects of the building to maximise the efficiency of the plan.”