The project is designed to engage young people in becoming Wellbeing Champions in their school community and promote positive wellbeing, raising awareness and reducing stigma around mental health and emotional wellbeing.

A number of our year five and six pupils applied for the roles and the successful applicants had training on how to promote a positive mental health for everyone (both pupils and staff) in our school.

Our Wellbeing Champions have an increased awareness of mental health and emotional wellbeing and strive to reduce the stigma surrounding this subject, telling their peers it is okay to not be okay.

The Wellbeing Champions are timetabled throughout the week during break and lunchtimes to support and encourage all our pupils to be able to communicate their feelings and ensure a kinder and friendlier community in the school environment.

They also regularly check up on their staff asking them if they are okay.

Since implementing the project in spring 2023, it has been extremely well received by all our pupils and recognised by Ofsted for the positive impact it has had on our school community’s mental health.

As one of our Wellbeing Champions recently pointed out to a visitor: “We are all Wellbeing Champions, whether we are wearing our badges and hi-vis vests or not.