St Mary’s Primary School in Gomersal rated ‘good’ after Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils at a popular local school are celebrating after receiving a ringing endorsement by Ofsted.

Gomersal St Mary’s CE Primary School was judged to be ‘good’ in every category during a two-day inspection which looked at all aspects of the site.

Ofsted highlighted many strengths across teaching and learning; outcomes for pupils; leadership and management; early years provision; and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Gomersal St Mary’s head teacher Jane Barker said: “I am very proud of everyone involved in our school community and I feel that the outcome is very well deserved.

“Staff and pupils have worked extremely hard to move the school forward and to meet the requirements of a very challenging Ofsted framework.”

Inspectors praised the “vision of nurture and care” at Gomersal St Mary’s, adding there was good teaching and a “culture of high expectations”.

They also highlighted that children have a positive attitude to learning, that pupils’ personal development and welfare are a strength of the school and that staff work closely with families in a supportive and sensitive way.

Miss Barker added: “Ofsted saw that we offer a warm and caring environment which enables children to feel safe and secure as they learn and develop.

“We believe that all children deserve the best and our aim is to help them succeed by reaching their potential in every area of school life.”