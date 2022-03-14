St John Fisher walk against hunger

The pupils have been adding to the kilometers during PE lessons.

All students from years 7-10 will be contributing towards walking 200 kilometres in a bid to raise money for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD).

During PE lessons students from St John Fisher will dedicate their time to completing 6.2 kilometres per class to ensure they hit their target.

The students can walk, run, skip or hop, anything that helps meet the target.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school running team, Fisher Flyers, is also adding to the kilometres on its weekly runs during lent and the St John Fisher Cafod Young Leaders are walking with the All Saints’ Group on March 17 - in hope of hitting their target.

Lauren Egan, fundraising coordinator, said: “Our school's target is £500, which would pay for six months' basic medical supplies for a remote community.

“As long as each class completes 6.2 kilometres each, we will hit our target of 200 kilometres before Easter.

“The students have all been fantastic with the challenge this week.

“It has been really nice to see them all come together to complete their class goal and support each other along the way.”

CAFOD is the official aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales. It reaches out to people living in hard-to-reach places, war zones and those who are discriminated against.

Bronagh Daly, CAFOD local worker for the Diocese of Leeds, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the students, staff and families at St John Fisher for their prayers and fundraising which continues to support families and communities in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“The lives of over 200 million children in the world are at risk of malnutrition and the efforts of the students hold out the hand of friendship to those in need.

“It has been wonderful to hear about St John Fisher’s Walk Against Water challenge and their commitment and compassion this Lent sends a real message of hope.”

The school has already completed 207.6 kilometers, which is over their enitial target of 200 kilometers.

The school’s fundrasing target is £500, with £165 currently raised.